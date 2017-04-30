Sections

There's A Competition Where Artists Transform A Sidewalk Using Just Chalk

It's an Instagrammer's dream.

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Every year, the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia hosts a competition in which students to transform bland sidewalks into vibrant works of art — all using chalk.

John Mckinnon

On Saturday, students got down on their hands and knees once again to create their temporary masterpieces as the public watched on.

Hadley Stambaugh

"People love to see art created," festival judge and S.C.A.D. teacher Ben Ward told BuzzFeed News. "Art is typically put up on a wall and not touched, and you’re not sure how it was created. It’s inspiring to see the art created right in front of you."

Hadley Stambaugh

"You’re working in the open air, so you have to take the environment into account – heat, wind, leaves, dust, dirt, etc," advised Ward.

"Also, you’re working on a surface that is intended to be walked on, so the texture of the concrete is rough, which presents its own challenges when working in chalk."

These aren't your average blackboard chalk drawings, though. Students ground chalk into paint, blended it like a pro, and created beautiful compositions.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @yeni_g91

The results were an Instagrammer's dream. There were chalk tributes to other artists...

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @dianaechegurendesign

.... impressively stylish chalk typography...

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @daveharkins

...and even some chalk optical illusions.

John Mckinnon

Here's the seriously impressive piece by David Aguilera Padron that won Best of Show:

Kevin Wells

But there were a ton of other cool works.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @latheartist
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @freddielowman
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @alexlleblanc

The chalk pieces will be on display in Savannah's Forsyth Park until, well, the rain washes them away, I guess.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @angelsweet5

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

