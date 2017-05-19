Russia Is Now Openly Pushing This Conspiracy About A Murdered DNC Staffer

After Russia covertly worked to spread fake news during the 2016 US presidential election, the Kremlin on Friday took the overt step of blatantly peddling an unfounded conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton. A tweet from Russia's embassy in the United Kingdom on Friday accused US media of ignoring a conspiracy theory involving murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, whom they labeled a "WikiLeaks informer." "Who killed Seth Rich?" read an image tweeted by @RussianEmbassy on Friday, featuring a photo of the slain staffer superimposed over an image of a malevolent looking Hillary Clinton. Rich, 27, was fatally shot in July last year in Washington, DC, in what police have said was a suspected attempted robbery. His killer remains at large. Days later, WikiLeaks released a trove of DNC emails, an act that intelligence officials have said was related to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.



David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.