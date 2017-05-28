Sections

World

Angela Merkel Drinking Beer After Shading Trump Is The Most German Thing Ever

Bottoms up!

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spent Friday and Saturday at the G7 in Italy, battling President Trump on issues of climate change, trade, and refugees.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Then she came home and told everyone on Sunday that Germany could basically no longer fully rely on Trump's America and post-Brexit UK.

Sebastian Widmann / Getty Images

Then she had a beer.

Sven Hoppe / AFP / Getty Images

Signaling a fundamental shift in post-war Western diplomacy is thirsty work!

Michaela Rehle / Reuters

A toast to the new world order!

Matthias Balk / AFP / Getty Images

Bottoms up!

Matthias Balk / AFP / Getty Images

With friends like these, who needs transatlantic alliances!

Sven Hoppe / AFP / Getty Images

Prost!

Michaela Rehle / Reuters

👀

Michaela Rehle / Reuters

..................

Sebastian Widmann / Getty Images

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

