Trump Says He Represents Pittsburgh, Not Paris (Which Are Now On Different Planets Apparently?)

"Wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again," said the president of France, who actually represents Paris.

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Trump formally announced Thursday he was withdrawing the US from the Paris Accord, the global agreement on tackling climate change.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

The decision won praise from conservatives who believe it will protect US industries, but has alarmed scientists, environmentalists, entrepreneurs, business executives, and other world leaders.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

In announcing his highly anticipated decision, the president said he was "elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris."

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

But the two mayors who actually represent Pittsburgh and Paris had some thoughts on this.

Twitter: @billpeduto
Twitter: @Anne_Hidalgo

Also, just FYI, while Trump won Pennsylvania, he did not win Pittsburgh.

(Clinton won Allegheny County, in which Pittsburgh lies, by 16 points)
Twitter: @billpeduto

(Clinton won Allegheny County, in which Pittsburgh lies, by 16 points)

"President Trump clearly doesn’t understand the Paris treaty – and he certainly doesn’t understand my district," Rep. Mike Doyle, who represents Pittsburgh, said in a statement.

"President Trump clearly doesn't understand the Paris treaty – and he certainly doesn't understand my district," Rep. Mike Doyle, who represents Pittsburgh, said in a statement.
Mike Doyle @USRepMikeDoyle

Hey @POTUS, saw your speech. I represent @CityPGH, and I think we need to act on #climatechange NOW. #ParisAgreement (1/5)

Reply Retweet Favorite

It should go without saying, but the Paris Accord did not, umm, cover Paris alone. It was just negotiated there.

Twitter: @daveweigel

It's a non-binding deal in which 195 countries (well, now 194) agreed to limit greenhouse gases through their own methods and use peer pressure to make sure they're meeting their goals.

Zack Ford @ZackFord

"I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris." I've been to Pittsburgh. It is, in fact, on the planet Earth.

Reply Retweet Favorite

So while Trump hopes his decision will protect US jobs in Pittsburgh and elsewhere, scientists fear it will damage the environment for everyone.

“i was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.” DOES HE REALIZE THAT THEY’RE BOTH ON THE SAME FUCKING PLANET
david ehrlich @davidehrlich

“i was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.” DOES HE REALIZE THAT THEY’RE BOTH ON THE SAME FUCKING PLANET

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Paris and Pittsburgh share the same environment after all," said NASA astronaut Scott Kelly.

"Paris and Pittsburgh share the same environment after all," said NASA astronaut Scott Kelly.
Scott Kelly @StationCDRKelly

Withdrawing from the #ParisAgreement will be devastating to our planet. Paris and Pittsburgh share the same environ… https://t.co/rg5nMkQd6H

Reply Retweet Favorite

French President Emmanuel Macron was also highly critical of Trump's decision. "Climate change is one of the major issues of our time," he said. "It is already changing our daily lives but it is global. Everyone is impacted."

Statement on the US' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreements. #parisagreement https://t.co/T4XOjWZW0Q
Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron

Statement on the US' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreements. #parisagreement https://t.co/T4XOjWZW0Q

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again," he said, echoing Trump's campaign slogan.

We all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again.
Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron

We all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again.

Reply Retweet Favorite

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

