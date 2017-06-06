People Were Locked In Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral After A Cop Was Attacked With A Hammer

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

French police evacuated the area outside the Notre Dame cathedral in central Paris on Tuesday after an officer was attacked by a man armed with a hammer.

The attacker lunged at an officer patrolling with two colleagues in the square outside the famed church, Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said.

One of the police officers then quickly "neutralized" the suspect by shooting him.

The injured police officer was taken to hospital, Collomb said, adding that the officer's life was not in danger.

Collomb told reporters on scene that the attacker presented himself as an Algerian student who shouted, "This is for Syria!" as he attacked the officer. Collomb said the man was carrying a map and kitchen knives.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the square in front of the famed church, Paris police wrote on Twitter, noting an operation was underway.