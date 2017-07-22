Twitter Has Decided Trump's New Communications Director Is The Boneitis Guy From "Futurama"

This is Anthony Scaramucci. He's a hedge fund founder and the new communications director at Trump's White House.
A wealthy businessman with slick television skills (and a great head of hair), the president hired Scaramucci on Friday. Press secretary Sean Spicer then immediately resigned in protest.
This is "That Guy" from Futurama. He appeared in the Season 4 episode "Future Stock" after cryogenically freezing himself in the 1980s and waking up in the year 3002.
In the show, he has a made-up disease called "Boneitis" which eventually cripples him because he's working so much he forgets to find a cure.
A high powered smooth operator in a sharp suit, he was adept at corporate speak. For example, he taught Fry to say, "Don't you worry about blank. Let me worry about blank."
He was also obsessed with "imagery," and was able to manipulate his way into taking over running Planet Express.
He also liked to say, "Awesome. Awesome to the max."
And he was a fan of the '80s song "Safety Dance."
Anyway, after Scaramucci appeared at his first White House briefing on Friday, a lot of people began comparing the two.
The tweets were awesome to the max.
Maybe it was the suits?
Or the hair?
Or just the slick, can-do attitude?
Whatever it is, people began attributing Futurama to Scaramucci.
And there were a LOT of Boneitis jokes.
Here's one Futurama quote that Scaramucci might consider adopting though:
Watch out, Sean Spicer.
