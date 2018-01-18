This Gay Couple Ordered Wedding Programs But Got Sent "Satan" Pamphlets Instead

A gay couple are suing a printing company for sending them anti-LGBT, religious pamphlets instead of the wedding programs they ordered.

But when they opened the delivery the day before their wedding, they were horrified to find they'd been sent 80 copies of a pamphlet entitled "Understanding Temptation: Fight the good fight of the faith."

"Mr. Heasley and Mr. Borg were horrified to see these offensive pamphlets, which were clearly sent to intimidate, threaten and harass Plaintiffs because they are gay men," the lawsuit states.

The pamphlets warned that Satan "entices your flesh with evil desires" and warned the readers to "not set foot on the path of the wicked or walk in the way of evildoers."

“The supreme tempter is Satan who uses our weaknesses to lead us into sin. You must understand where temptations come from if you desire to change the way you live," the pamphlet read.

Lawyers for the couple, who live in Australia, said they were "emotionally devastated" by what they said was "intimidating and discriminatory" conduct by the Massachusetts-based company. The men also had to quickly arrange for new programs to be printed.