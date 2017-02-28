That Awesome Tourist From The Oscars Was Released From Prison Just Two Days Before

6. As the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday, Gary’s full name is Gary Alan Coe and inmate records show he was first imprisoned in 1994.

Karen Nash, a public defender who posted a photo with Coe to her Facebook page, said he received a life sentence for stealing perfume in California in 1997.

As the Tribune noted, California law requires harsher sentences for offenders convicted of multiple past offenses, but voters recently approved a proposition allowing some prisoners to apply for parole.

Nash didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but she wrote on Facebook that Coe was released from prison on Friday. Indeed, his release from jail is so recent that public records from the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation still show him listed as an inmate.

Coe is a “very special human being,” Nash told the Tribune, but declined to speak further, citing his privacy.