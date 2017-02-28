Get Our App!
If Romantic Comedies Showed Real Relationships video
24 Things Only People With…
36 Sinfully Fun Pictures From Mardi Gras Over The…
There’s A Weirdly Compelling And Totally Pointless…
Betsy DeVos Is Under Fire After Saying Historically…
27 Pictures That Will Make All British People Say…
This Is Literally The Hardest "OC" Quiz You Will…
That Awesome Tourist From The Oscars Was Released…
17 Reasons Why British Pancakes Are Better Than…
oscars
Entertainment

That Awesome Tourist From The Oscars Was Released From Prison Just Two Days Before

What a whirlwind.

David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. If you watched the Oscars on Sunday night, you’ll remember the bit where host Jimmy Kimmel surprised a bunch of tourists on a Hollywood bus tour by inviting them to mingle with A-list celebs in the audience.

If you watched the Oscars on Sunday night, you'll remember the bit where host Jimmy Kimmel surprised a bunch of tourists on a Hollywood bus tour by inviting them to mingle with A-list celebs in the audience.

View this image ›

Chris Pizzello / AP

2. You’ll also surely remember that one tourist, “Gary from Chicago,” who walked around with his cell phone and confidently introduced himself to the stars.

You'll also surely remember that one tourist, "Gary from Chicago," who walked around with his cell phone and confidently introduced himself to the stars.

View this image ›

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

3. He and his fiancée, Vicky (who spawned a meme of her own), were “married” in a quick mock ceremony performed by her favorite star, Denzel Washington.

He and his fiancée, Vicky (who spawned a meme of her own), were "married" in a quick mock ceremony performed by her favorite star, Denzel Washington.

View this image ›

Chris Pizzello / AP

4. Gary even snapped a selfie while holding Mahershala Ali’s Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Gary even snapped a selfie while holding Mahershala Ali's Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

View this image ›

Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

5. Well, if Gary’s Sunday night wasn’t crazy enough, it turns out his star-studded surprise came just TWO DAYS after he was released from prison.

Well, if Gary's Sunday night wasn't crazy enough, it turns out his star-studded surprise came just TWO DAYS after he was released from prison.

View this image ›

Chris Pizzello / AP

6. As the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday, Gary’s full name is Gary Alan Coe and inmate records show he was first imprisoned in 1994.

Karen Nash, a public defender who posted a photo with Coe to her Facebook page, said he received a life sentence for stealing perfume in California in 1997.

As the Tribune noted, California law requires harsher sentences for offenders convicted of multiple past offenses, but voters recently approved a proposition allowing some prisoners to apply for parole.

Nash didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but she wrote on Facebook that Coe was released from prison on Friday. Indeed, his release from jail is so recent that public records from the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation still show him listed as an inmate.

Coe is a “very special human being,” Nash told the Tribune, but declined to speak further, citing his privacy.

7. “I spent the afternoon laughing and crying with Gary and Vicky,” Nash wrote on Facebook on Monday night.

facebook.com

8. Hell of a way to re-enter society.

Hell of a way to re-enter society.

View this image ›

Chris Pizzello / AP

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Churches Are Readying Homes And Underground Railroads To Hide Immigrants From Deportation Under Trump

by Salvador Hernandez

Connect With TVAndMovies
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing