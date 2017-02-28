That Awesome Tourist From The Oscars Was Released From Prison Just Two Days Before
What a whirlwind.
1. If you watched the Oscars on Sunday night, you’ll remember the bit where host Jimmy Kimmel surprised a bunch of tourists on a Hollywood bus tour by inviting them to mingle with A-list celebs in the audience.
2. You’ll also surely remember that one tourist, “Gary from Chicago,” who walked around with his cell phone and confidently introduced himself to the stars.
3. He and his fiancée, Vicky (who spawned a meme of her own), were “married” in a quick mock ceremony performed by her favorite star, Denzel Washington.
4. Gary even snapped a selfie while holding Mahershala Ali’s Best Supporting Actor Oscar.
5. Well, if Gary’s Sunday night wasn’t crazy enough, it turns out his star-studded surprise came just TWO DAYS after he was released from prison.
6. As the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday, Gary’s full name is Gary Alan Coe and inmate records show he was first imprisoned in 1994.
Karen Nash, a public defender who posted a photo with Coe to her Facebook page, said he received a life sentence for stealing perfume in California in 1997.
As the Tribune noted, California law requires harsher sentences for offenders convicted of multiple past offenses, but voters recently approved a proposition allowing some prisoners to apply for parole.
Nash didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but she wrote on Facebook that Coe was released from prison on Friday. Indeed, his release from jail is so recent that public records from the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation still show him listed as an inmate.
Coe is a “very special human being,” Nash told the Tribune, but declined to speak further, citing his privacy.
7. “I spent the afternoon laughing and crying with Gary and Vicky,” Nash wrote on Facebook on Monday night.
8. Hell of a way to re-enter society.
- President Trump accused Barack Obama of organizing recent protests against him and leaking information from the White House to the press.
- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos compared historically black colleges and universities to charter schools, spurring criticism of "whitewashing history."
- A second wave of bomb threats sent to Jewish community centers brought the number of locations threatened on Monday to 30.
- PricewaterhouseCoopers fessed up to the Oscars oops that caused "La La Land" to be named best picture instead of "Moonlight."