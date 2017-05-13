A Man Who Pretended To Be A Porn Producer To Trick Women Into Sex Is Going To Jail

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

A Missouri man will spend the next 10 years in jail after admitting Friday to tricking women into having sex with him under the false pretense that they were auditioning for pornography.

Mario Antoine, a 34-year-old former wedding photographer in Raymore, near Kansas City, conned at least six women into sleeping with him with false promises of payment for having the sex recorded.

Between 2011 and 2016, Antoine created a number of online aliases and posed as a talent agent, manager, and photographer for multiple fictitious pornography companies with names like "Playboy Worldwide" and "Playboy Asia."



He even forged IRS and Department of Homeland Security documents to give his fake companies an air of legitimacy.

The women, who signed documents they thought were modeling contracts, were promised thousands of dollars each time they "auditioned" or were filmed having sex with Antoine.