Police Are Investigating This Video Of A Teen Cheerleader Screaming As She's Forced To Do Splits

Denver police are investigating an incident at a local high school after a video emerged of a teen cheerleader screaming as she is forced into splits.

The footage shows Ally Wakefield being held down by her fellow East High School cheerleaders and coach at a June training camp as she screams in pain.

"No, no, no, no, no! I can't!" she cries. "Please stop. Please stop. Please stop."

The footage was provided to local NBC affiliate KUSA , which reported they had been sent other videos showing a total of eight East High cheerleaders being forced into the splits.

Wakefield and her mother, Kirsten, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

However, KUSA published an email sent from the mother to the school's athletic director on June 15, stating that her daughter injured her leg from the incident:

I have attached a video of the forced splits she and her other team members were forced to do at cheerleading camp and practices; unless they had a doctor's note. This is how Ally injured her leg.



My husband and I would like to know what the administration is going to do about my daughter's injury and how it happened.