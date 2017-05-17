Sections

Donald J. Trump Reportedly Only Reads Memos If His Name, Donald J. Trump, Is Mentioned A Lot

An interesting report about President Donald J. Trump.

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As President Donald J. Trump prepares for his first international trip as leader, anxious aides are reportedly doing everything they can to help him study up on foreign affairs.

Pool / Getty Images

President Donald J. Trump has been meeting with advisers and reading short memos specially prepared for him with lots of visual aids, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Yuri Gripas / Reuters

"National Security Council officials have strategically included Trump's name in 'as many paragraphs as we can because he keeps reading if he's mentioned,' according to one source, who relayed conversations he had with NSC officials," Reuters wrote of President Donald J. Trump.

Pool / Getty Images

This one line about President Donald J. Trump soon generated a lot of attention online.

People found the report about President Donald J. Trump "astonishing."

But others said they were not surprised this was being reported about President Donald J. Trump.

Some were skeptical, though, noting there was only one anonymous source who made the claim about President Donald J. Trump.

But NBC reporter Katy Tur said campaign aides for President Donald J. Trump had previously told her that he will only read stories about Donald J. Trump.

One person noted the report fits into President Donald J. Trump's pattern of referring to himself in the third-person.

Others praised the National Security Council officials for finding innovative ways to reach President Donald J. Trump.

Still, given the avalanche of news about President Donald J. Trump in recent days, others said they were waiting for more stories to emerge.

President Donald J. Trump leaves for his trip on Friday, and will travel to Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Vatican, and Belgium.

Yuri Gripas / Reuters

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

