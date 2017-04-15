Here's Why You Probably Shouldn't Release Your Pet Bird (Especially With A Dog Around)

"He decided to let him fly away since Laffino had suddenly passed away," Sanchez told BuzzFeed News. "He felt as though Chipper would remain lonely and sad."

The release, err, did not go as planned. (Warning: things don't end well for poor Chipper). We decided to let our bird go and this happened...

When Sanchez posted video of the moment on Twitter, it immediately went viral. @maritzuh This ain't funny

Others shared their own videos from when they made the mistake of releasing animals with dogs around. @maritzuh I know your exact pain... @maritzuh 😂

🚨 To be clear, releasing your domesticated pet bird into the wild is not a good idea. 🚨 Per the World Parrot Trust, "the birds with the highest probability of survival are those that have been hatched in the wild and only recently been captured, or those birds that have been bred in captivity in carefully managed environments and properly prepared for a life in the wild."

Sanchez said she wasn't aware that a domesticated parakeet's instincts are not developed for life in the wild: "If I knew, I wouldn't have agreed to let him go." "In the end, we thought he was meant to be with his buddy, Laffino, all along," she said.