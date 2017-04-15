Sections

WATCH LIVE: Pro- And Anti-Trump Protesters Are Clashing Violently In Berkeley

Aerial footage showed dozens of people punching and kicking one another.

David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Berkeley, California

Violent clashes broke out Saturday as Trump supporters attending a "Free Speech" rally in Berkeley, California, were confronted by anti-fascist protesters.

Absolutely chaotic scenes in Berkeley where pro- & anti-Trump protesters are clashing. @BuzzFeedNews also on scene:… https://t.co/ZqxbREfs79

Berkeley Police Department spokesperson Officer Byron White said during an interview on CNN that 14 people had been arrested.

Jim Urquhart / Reuters

"We've had a number of skirmishes inside the park, some of which have spilled out into an adjacent street," White said. "We've made 14 arrests. And there's been two reported minor injuries."

Jim Urquhart / Reuters

Photos and the BuzzFeed News livestream showed bloodied people at the event, but White said two people, including a police officer were injured by tear gas and bear spray.

Jim Urquhart / Reuters

A pro-Trump supporter bleeds after being hit by a counter protester.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.

