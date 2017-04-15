WATCH LIVE: Pro- And Anti-Trump Protesters Are Clashing Violently In Berkeley

Violent clashes broke out Saturday as Trump supporters attending a "Free Speech" rally in Berkeley, California, were confronted by anti-fascist protesters.
Aerial footage showed dozens of people punching and kicking one another.
Berkeley Police Department spokesperson Officer Byron White said during an interview on CNN that 14 people had been arrested.
"We've had a number of skirmishes inside the park, some of which have spilled out into an adjacent street," White said. "We've made 14 arrests. And there's been two reported minor injuries."
Photos and the BuzzFeed News livestream showed bloodied people at the event, but White said two people, including a police officer were injured by tear gas and bear spray.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
