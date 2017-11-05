 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

People Are Using The New iPhone's Animojis For Karaoke And It's Unbelievably Good

This right here is why technology exists.

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Apple's iPhone X began arriving in stores in recent days and fans are flocking to get their hands on the latest model.

Elijah Nouvelage / AFP / Getty Images

One of the cool new features are the Animojis, emojis that sync up to your live facial expressions.

Elijah Nouvelage / AFP / Getty Images

It means you're going to see a bunch of people making some pretty crazy faces at their phones as they have fun with Animojis.

Elijah Nouvelage / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

But Harry McCracken, technology editor at Fast Company, has invented a spectacular new use for the cute characters: Animoji Karaoke.

More Animoji Karaoke for you.
Harry McCracken 🇺🇸 @harrymccracken

More Animoji Karaoke for you.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yup. Record yourself singing along to your favorite song via the Animoji of your choice and share the footage with the world.

With apologies to Chuck Jones, Mike Maltese, Maurice Noble, Mel Blanc, and Arthur Q. Bryan.
Harry McCracken 🇺🇸 @harrymccracken

With apologies to Chuck Jones, Mike Maltese, Maurice Noble, Mel Blanc, and Arthur Q. Bryan.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In case you're wondering, McCracken has put together some helpful tech tips on how to ace your Animoji Karaoke. Read them here.

Anyway, here's some of the best currently being shared online, including this robot singing what it's like to get lucky.

Animoji karaoke is sweeping the nation
Jason Snell @jsnell

Animoji karaoke is sweeping the nation

Reply Retweet Favorite

This dog wondering who let his friends out.

Who let the dogs 🐶 out? #AnimojiKaraoke /cc @harrymccracken
Nick Starr-Street @NickStarr

Who let the dogs 🐶 out? #AnimojiKaraoke /cc @harrymccracken

Reply Retweet Favorite

This old chicken who can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead.

Look what you made me do #AnimojiKaraoke #iPhoneX
Mark Bellott @markbellott

Look what you made me do #AnimojiKaraoke #iPhoneX

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

This pig who has a lot of teen angst.

Taking out my teenage rage with #AnimojiKaraoke #AniMoji
michael. @drbrydges

Taking out my teenage rage with #AnimojiKaraoke #AniMoji

Reply Retweet Favorite

These two having fun in the love shack.

This is a thing now - Animoji Karaoke! Could not resist making one with this great karaoke song. #animoji #karaoke… https://t.co/rOG3gOJdQ8
Sweet John @SweetJohn

This is a thing now - Animoji Karaoke! Could not resist making one with this great karaoke song. #animoji #karaoke… https://t.co/rOG3gOJdQ8

Reply Retweet Favorite

These boys who just want you to know you're beautiful.

My Animoji Karaoke on the iPhone X inspired by @harrymccracken . @animojikaraoke #AnimojiKaraoke #animoji… https://t.co/S7ZJdyGf6L
CarParazziKid15 @CarParazziKid15

My Animoji Karaoke on the iPhone X inspired by @harrymccracken . @animojikaraoke #AnimojiKaraoke #animoji… https://t.co/S7ZJdyGf6L

Reply Retweet Favorite

And this masterpiece which you just have to watch for yourself.

Ok, so to celebrate the arrival of iPhone X, here’s some Animoji Karaoke inspired by @harrymccracken 🎤🦊🐶🐔🐵
Eoin Hughes @_ehughes_

Ok, so to celebrate the arrival of iPhone X, here’s some Animoji Karaoke inspired by @harrymccracken 🎤🦊🐶🐔🐵

Reply Retweet Favorite

I Tried The iPhone X — And The Killer Feature Is Its Size

https://www.buzzfeed.com/nicolenguyen/iphone-x-review

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With USNews

ADVERTISEMENT