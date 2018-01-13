A Stunt Man Is Denying Eliza Dushku's Allegation That He Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 12

Actor Eliza Duskhu alleged Saturday that she was sexually assaulted as a 12-year-old girl by a leading Hollywood stunt man during production of the action movie True Lies in 1993.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Duskhu described being "groomed" by stunt coordinator Joel Kramer, then 36, and lured to his Miami hotel room with the promise of a swim and her first-ever sushi meal.

"I remember ... how he disappeared in the bathroom and emerged, naked, bearing nothing but a small hand towel held flimsy at his mid-section," she wrote. "I remember how he laid me down on the bed, wrapped me with his gigantic writhing body, and rubbed all over me. He spoke these words: 'You’re not going to sleep on me now sweetie, stop pretending you’re sleeping,' as he rubbed harder and faster against my catatonic body."

She described making eye contact with a taxi driver in the man's rearview mirror as he drove the pair back to her hotel, and Kramer allegedly grew sexually aroused again while she sat on his lap.

Reached by BuzzFeed News on Saturday, Kramer said he was "appalled" and vehemently denied all of Dushku's claims. He said he had no memory of ever being alone with the actor, who had been cast as the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis's characters.



"I'm literally twisted in knots. It's just not true," he said in the phone interview. "If this were all true, don't you think it would've come to light 24 years ago?"

Representatives for Dushku did not immediately return requests for comment on Kramer's denials. But the actor described her decision to go public with her accusations in her Facebook post.

"Why speak out now? I was 12, he was 36. It is incomprehensible," she wrote. "I have struggled with how and when to disclose this, if ever. At the time, I shared what happened to me with my parents, two adult friends and one of my older brothers. No one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I."

The actor alleged that after she shared her secret during filming with "a tough adult female friend," that woman then confronted Kramer. Dushku claimed she was subsequently injured "by no small coincidence" during a stunt on a plane for the film's final action scene.

