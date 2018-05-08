Google's New AI Feature Sounds Like A Real Human And OMG Why Is The Future So Creepy?

Share On more Share On more

Google CEO Sundar Pichai demoed a jaw-dropping new feature today at Google I/O 2018, the tech giant's annual developer conference, that may one day come to the company's voice-activated Google Assistant: a completely natural-sounding AI that can call up a human receptionist and schedule appointments on your behalf.

Say you want to make a haircut appointment on Tuesday morning between 10 a.m. and noon. Google Assistant makes the call seamlessly in the background for you, Pichai explained onstage.

"Hi, I'm calling to book a women's haircut for a client," the AI, a "woman" with natural-sounding human cadence, said to a human receptionist in the demo.

"Sure, give me one second," the receptionist replied.

"Mm-hmm," responded the AI, naturally, colloquially, DECEPTIVELY, as if it were a real human being.

In another example, Google Assistant called a small restaurant to book a table. Similarly, the poor woman who answered the phone had no idea she was talking to AI on the other end of the line.