Politics

The NAACP Won't Renew Contract Of Its President And CEO

The nation's largest civil rights organization decided in a vote to not renew in June the contract of its president and CEO, Cornell William Brooks, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Posted on
Darren Sands
Darren Sands
BuzzFeed News Reporter
D Dipasupil / Getty Images

The NAACP has decided not to renew the contract of its president and CEO, three people tell BuzzFeed News.

Cornell William Brooks will not continue on at the helm of the nation's oldest civil rights organization after a three-year stint. The executive committee informed Brooks of their decision Thursday, and an announcement on the development could come as early as Friday, a source said. Executive board committee Leon Russell and Derrick Johnson will handle the organization's day-to-day operations.

Dr. Amos C. Brown, a national board member, confirmed the news, saying that Brooks' contract ends in June, and leadership felt now was the right time to go in another direction, moving on to fight racism and "dealing with the fallout of Trumpism."

His ouster comes at a particularly sensitive time for the country. Donald Trump's presidency has ushered in a wave of enthusiasm from the far right, and amid setbacks already established by the administration on criminal justice and voting rights.

Reached by BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for the NAACP declined comment.

Darren Sands is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Darren Sands at darren.sands@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

