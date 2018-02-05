Newsweek Has Fired Its Top Two Editors And Two Senior Reporters

Newsweek has fired its top two editors as well as two senior reporters, BuzzFeed News has learned.

Bob Roe, the editor-in-chief, and Kenneth Li, the executive editor, were both let go today, along with senior politics writer Celeste Katz and senior writer Josh Saul.

Josh Keefe, a reporter with the International Business Times, has also been fired, according to sources.

Both Newsweek and IBT are owned by Newsweek Media Group. This latest turmoil at the company follows a recent raid in its New York offices by the Manhattan District Attorney; BuzzFeed News revealing that NMG's top editor, Dayan Candappa, was fired from a previous job over sexual harassment allegations; and that the International Business Times has been buying traffic and engaging in ad fraud.

In the wake of the above events, the company's chair and finance director both stepped down last week.

The company has not issued a statement about the firings. However, Saul and Katz were the Newsweek reporters who shared a byline on the magazine's story about the DA's raid of its offices. They, along with Keefe, wrote a follow-up story about the company chair and finance director stepping down. Li was overseeing the coverage, and the New York Post also reported that Roe was as well.

Sources told BuzzFeed News that staff in the magazine's New York office initially withheld work in the wake of the firings to wait for more information. "There's no official instruction or organized effort to withhold work, it's just sad, scared people waiting to hear more," said one staffer.

The source also said that staff in New York were told they could go home for the day, though not everyone has left.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates