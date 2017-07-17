That false story was also shared by three other Facebook pages that are controlled by the owner of that site. BuzzFeed News confirmed using domain registration records that the owner of the site is a young man from Veles, Macedonia, which is home to many pro-Trump conservative websites.

The story from his site contains many grammatical errors and typos. "It is time to stand up against these sorts of things and let them know that we do not want their coulure [sic] ruining ours," reads one passage.