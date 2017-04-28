5 Ways Scammers Exploit Facebook To Feed You False Information

CrowdTangle Intelligence

The above graph shows the number of followers added to a selection of five Facebook pages that BuzzFeed News previously confirmed are run by spammers based in Macedonia and the republic of Georgia. The graph shows each page's number of followers per day going back to the beginning of October. In each case the pages go from having zero followers on one day to having tens or even hundreds of thousands the next.

For example, the World Politicus page, shown in red, had no fans until October 21, the day it suddenly gained close to 450,000. (Records from DomainTools show that the worldpoliticus.com domain name was registered by a man in Macedonia in March of 2016, though this information is now privacy-protected.)

The straight line showing a huge amount of new followers added on just one day strongly suggests they added likes automatically using fake accounts.

Another legitimate way spammers grow their pages and spread their content is to create ads that promote the page to users, or to pay to promote a specific post to drive clicks. (Real fans tend to join in a more gradual pattern, rather than all of a sudden on one day for a page with zero previous fans.)