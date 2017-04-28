5 Ways Scammers Exploit Facebook To Feed You False Information

Facebook's security team yesterday released a white paper that outlines some of the techniques that malicious people and entities use to manipulate information on the platform.
In some cases, governments and non-state actors try to influence public opinion. In other cases, scammers and spammers are abusing the platform to get their content to spread — so they can generate traffic they can monetize.
Here's a look at some of the key ways bad actors are gaming Facebook to make false or misleading information reach you.
1. They use fake profiles to spread their content.
Watch Boris talk about how he controls roughly 700 fake Facebook profiles.
2. They spam Facebook groups with links.
3. They put fake verification check marks on groups to make them seem more legitimate.
Unlike Facebook pages, groups are not able to receive a blue verified check mark. However, an "official" group run by Facebook itself includes a special logo that looks like this:
4. They buy real and/or fake followers to grow their pages quickly, and to make them seem more popular than they are.
Boris, the Macedonian publisher who admitted to Belgian TV that his content is either fake or misleading clickbait, said he's spent over 20,000 Euros on Facebook ads to grow his pages.
Sometimes legitimate Facebook pages are targeted with fake likes, too. This graph shows the number of followers of the main USA Today Facebook page. It had over 15 million fans and then suddenly lost close to 6 million fans in just two days.
5. They invent fake headlines and use misleading images to get you to share and click.
Want to avoid getting fooled by spammers and liars pushing fake news? Follow these 6 steps.
Craig Silverman is Media Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto.
Contact Craig Silverman at craig.silverman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.