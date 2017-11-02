Three People Killed In A "Random Shooting" In A Walmart

Three people are dead following what police are calling a "random shooting" at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado, just north of Denver, Wednesday evening. The suspect, identified Thursday as Scott Ostrem, has not been apprehended.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and one woman later died at the hospital, according to local police. The store was full of shoppers at the time, witnesses said.

One local woman, interviewed by ABC News, said her son called her while hiding from the attacker. "My battery's at one percent, mom," she said he told her, "But there's a shooter here at Walmart. I'm not gonna tell you which one because I know you're gonna come, but if anything happens to me, I love you guys. I love you all so much."

Authorities shared surveillance images of a middle-aged man in a black jacket, maroon shirt, and jeans, who they said nonchalantly entered the store and began shooting with a handgun at people towards the front of the store near the registers.