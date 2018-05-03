The Two Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Say They Will Use A Settlement Grant To Teach Entrepreneurship

After a video of two black men being arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks went viral, the city settled with the men for a symbolic $1 each — and a $200,000 grant to teach entrepreneurship. The men had been waiting for a friend to arrive for a business meeting.

Speaking about the settlement for the first time, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson told "Good Morning America" that the key thing to come out of the incident is that they now have "a seat at the table."

"The most important thing is the foundation," Nelson said.

The $200,000 grant pledged by the city will start a new program to teach public high school students financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

"We feel as though it starts with us, our communities... quote/unquote underserved communities, and teaching them not just about entrepreneurship and proper etiquette, but proper [financial] literacy... about taxes and how to use money as a tool," Nelson said. "So it's much deeper than just starting a business."