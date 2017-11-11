Producer Of "Supergirl", "Arrow" And Other Shows Suspended Amid Harassment Investigation

Warner Bros. TV Group is investigating allegations of workplace misconduct by Andrew Kreisberg, an executive producer on the shows Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The news was first reported by Variety.

The studio has suspended Kreisberg following the allegations by 15 women and four men who worked with him, which include alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact.



“We have recently been made aware of allegations of misconduct against Andrew Kreisberg," Warner Bros. TV Group said in a statement to Variety. “We have suspended Mr. Kreisberg and are conducting an internal investigation. We take all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and are committed to creating a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions.”



According to Variety's sources, who spoke anonymously for fear of retaliation within the studio, Kreisberg frequently touched employees without their permission, asked for massages from female staffers, kissed women without asking, and made constant, sexualized comments about women's bodies, clothes, and desirability.



Kreisberg strongly denied the allegations in a statement to the publication.

Kreisberg told Variety he "made comments on women’s appearances and clothes in [his] capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualized."



"Like many people, I have given someone a non-sexual hug or kiss on the cheek,” he said. “I have proudly mentored both male and female colleagues for many years. But never in what I believe to be an unwanted way and certainly never in a sexual way."

Kreisberg denies that inappropriate touching took place.



One writer who worked for Kreisberg said he came to understand that “sexual harassment and demeaning women was just pervasive there — like white noise in the background."

Kreisberg was quoted by Variety's sources as saying, “You should have seen the other dogs we interviewed for that position," and "Wow, you look so tired that I don’t even want to have sex with you anymore.” Kreisberg denied making the comments.

Another source told Variety he asked several women employees for their bra sizes, saying he was going shopping for his wife. Others said he mimed sex with employees without their knowledge, and once with a copy machine.

Multiple women called the couch in the Kresiberg's office “the hot seat,” according to Variety, because Kreisberg would keep getting closer and closer to the woman seated next to him, regardless of if she moved away from him. Multiple women quit, citing the hostile work environment, while others dressed and spoke more conservatively to try to prevent his behavior, they said.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Warner Bros. TV Group and Kreisberg's agent for additional comment.