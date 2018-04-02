 back to top
Oklahoma Teachers Just Went On Strike Over Pay And Student Spending

The teachers are rallying in Oklahoma City.

Cora Lewis
Cora Lewis
Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City

Tens of thousands of teachers at more than 200 schools in Oklahoma will go on strike Monday to protest their low pay and poor working conditions, canceling classes across the state.

Sherri Peckham, retired teacher from Tecumseh. "I was here at the last walkout (in 1990)." #oklaed #oklaedwalkout
Sherri Peckham, retired teacher from Tecumseh. "I was here at the last walkout (in 1990)." #oklaed #oklaedwalkout

About 30,000 teachers are expected to converge on the state capitol in Oklahoma City, where they will picket and hold a rally with speakers.

Bus full of TPS teachers and students ready to take off from @BTWHSTulsa and head to the capitol to walkout all day. #oklaed #oklaedwalkout
Bus full of TPS teachers and students ready to take off from @BTWHSTulsa and head to the capitol to walkout all day. #oklaed #oklaedwalkout @NewsOn6 https://t.co/URVhuFiI8G

Schools are preparing for classes to be closed for the entire week, as teachers say they'll be on strike until the state legislature provides more funding, the Oklahoman reported.

Yukon and Mustang. #OKwalk4kids
Yukon and Mustang. #OKwalk4kids

This is technically a “wildcat” action, which means the strike was not authorized by union leaders. Oklahoma’s frontline workers instead organized for weeks online and in person, relying on a Facebook group of tens of thousands called “Oklahoma Teachers United.”

Ready for #oklaedwalkout tomorrow. Students deserve better than broken desks and broken promises. #fundeducation #oklaed #okleg #teachingisimportant
Ready for #oklaedwalkout tomorrow. Students deserve better than broken desks and broken promises. #fundeducation #oklaed #okleg #teachingisimportant https://t.co/EVWZBEdQWV

Larry Cagle, one of the original organizers, told BuzzFeed News that the teachers’ mandate has come from the workers, students, and parents, rather than the union.

“The union has been playing catch-up,” he said.

Thanks to years of austerity budgeting, Oklahoma teachers haven’t had an across-the-board raise in 10 years, while funding per pupil has been slashed by 28% since 2008.

One of the reasons it's not over yet...This is a textbook from my daughter's class. It's a history book and the current President in it is George W. Bush. We can do better Oklahoma. #OklahomaTeacherWalkout #oklaed #oklaleg
One of the reasons it’s not over yet...This is a textbook from my daughter’s class. It’s a history book and the current President in it is George W. Bush. We can do better Oklahoma. #OklahomaTeacherWalkout #oklaed #oklaleg @gophouseok @oksenategop @housedemsok @oksenatedems https://t.co/F5FE3JcFQh

Many districts have been forced to go from five-day weeks to four, to deal with the crisis of resources. Textbooks are hard to come by or out of date, and arts and music classes have been eliminated, while class sizes have swelled.

Pay in Oklahoma is currently the lowest in the nation, with teachers’ salaries thousands of dollars lower on average than those in neighboring states, leading to a dramatic exodus over the past several years. Starting pay is just $31,600 for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree, a floor set by the state legislature.

Galvanized by the success of teachers in West Virginia, who won a 5% increase from lawmakers after a nine-day walkout, the Oklahoma teachers are asking for a $10,000 raise over the next three years, as well as increased investment in classroom budgets.

In advance of Monday's protest, teachers told BuzzFeed News they were hunkered down and in it for the long haul. Many said they had spoken with superintendents about using "snow days" or "sick days" to make allowances for the days out, a tactic also used in Kentucky.
In advance of Monday’s protest, teachers told BuzzFeed News they were hunkered down and in it for the long haul. Many said they had spoken with superintendents about using “snow days” or “sick days” to make allowances for the days out, a tactic also used in Kentucky.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Cora Lewis is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Cora Lewis at cora.lewis@buzzfeed.com.

