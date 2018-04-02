Many districts have been forced to go from five-day weeks to four, to deal with the crisis of resources. Textbooks are hard to come by or out of date, and arts and music classes have been eliminated, while class sizes have swelled.

Pay in Oklahoma is currently the lowest in the nation, with teachers’ salaries thousands of dollars lower on average than those in neighboring states, leading to a dramatic exodus over the past several years. Starting pay is just $31,600 for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree, a floor set by the state legislature.