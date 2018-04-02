Tens of thousands of teachers at more than 200 schools in Oklahoma will go on strike Monday to protest their low pay and poor working conditions, canceling classes across the state.
About 30,000 teachers are expected to converge on the state capitol in Oklahoma City, where they will picket and hold a rally with speakers.
Schools are preparing for classes to be closed for the entire week, as teachers say they'll be on strike until the state legislature provides more funding, the Oklahoman reported.
This is technically a “wildcat” action, which means the strike was not authorized by union leaders. Oklahoma’s frontline workers instead organized for weeks online and in person, relying on a Facebook group of tens of thousands called “Oklahoma Teachers United.”
Thanks to years of austerity budgeting, Oklahoma teachers haven’t had an across-the-board raise in 10 years, while funding per pupil has been slashed by 28% since 2008.
Galvanized by the success of teachers in West Virginia, who won a 5% increase from lawmakers after a nine-day walkout, the Oklahoma teachers are asking for a $10,000 raise over the next three years, as well as increased investment in classroom budgets.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
