Tom Petty Died Of Accidental Overdose, Los Angeles Coroner Says

Iconic rock star Tom Petty died of an accidental overdose, with multiple drugs found in his system, according to the medical examiner's report released Friday.

The lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers suffered cardiac arrest in his home on Oct. 3, and was taken via ambulance to a UCLA Medical Center, where he could not be revived and was pronounced dead. He was 66.

An autopsy concluded that the cardiac arrest was caused due to mixed drug toxicity. He had a mixture of fentanyl, oxycodone, temazepam, alprozolam, citalopram, acetyfentanyl, and despropionyl fentanyl in his system, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office.

His family posted on Facebook that Petty was taking multiple medications because he suffered from "many serious ailments including emphysema, knee problems and most significantly a fractured hip."

"Despite this painful injury he insisted on keeping his commitment to his fans and he toured for 53 dates with a fractured hip and, as he did, it worsened to a more serious injury," the post states. "On the day he died he was informed his hip had graduated to a full on break and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his over use of medication."

Petty's family hopes that the singer's death sparks further discussion on the opioid crisis, adding, "Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications."