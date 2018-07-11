Shannade Clermont Of Yeezy Campaign And Reality TV Fame Has Been Arrested And Charged With Fraud

Share On more Share On more

Shannon Clermont (left) and Shannade Clermont attend asn Instagram celebration of #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackCreatives on Feb. 23.

Police said they discovered that Clermont had visited the man on Jan. 31 the previous evening for prostitution purposes after they read through text messages on the man's phone.

Clermont, 24, who starred alongside her twin sister, Shannon, on Season 14 of Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club — and who was featured in Yeezy's Season 6 campaign — was apprehended after New York police began investigating the overdose death of a man found in his Manhattan apartment.

Shannade Clermont of Bad Girls Club fame was arrested Wednesday and charged with fraud for allegedly racking up $20,000 on the debit cards of a man who died after meeting her for sex in exchange for money, police said.

The doorman of the man’s building also told them that a female visitor who identified herself as Audrey had visited the previous evening. Using surveillance video, however, police said they determined “Audrey” was actually Clermont.

A search of the man’s room also revealed a broken condom, a clear baggie containing cocaine, a rolled-up dollar bill, and a possible fentanyl tablet, police added.

After the unidentified man died, police say that Clermont took two debit cards from his wallet and repeatedly charged them months after his death. The reality TV star allegedly used the man's card to purchase airline tickets, pay her phone bill and rent, and shop.

Attempts to reach a representative for Clermont were not immediately successful.



The arrest comes amid considerable speculation on the internet regarding how the twins have been able to fund their lavish lifestyle and become Instagram famous.

Clermont is facing one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of access device fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft. She is is facing a maximum of 20 years in jail.