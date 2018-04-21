Meet The Very Good Dog Bringing Comfort To The Bill Cosby Jury

She's a five-year-old fox red Labrador retriever on assignment at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Pennsylvania. Turks is specially trained and certified to appear in courtrooms, where she often snuggles next to victims, especially children, to help them get through the trauma of testifying. These past two weeks she has had an additional assignment: keep the jury that has been sequestered in the Bill Cosby trial in good spirits as they spend time away from their families.

McDonald, an investigator at the Montgomery County detectives bureau, said she was thrilled when more than four years ago her boss asked her if she wanted to have a dog partner. Turks isn't just her office mate but part of her family and goes home with her every night. McDonald said Turks is a bit of a local celebrity so she wasn't surprised when the jury tasked with deciding Cosby's fate specifically requested Turks.

Turks is more than happy to show off her tricks for treats. But when meeting with the jury, she takes off her District Attorney vest so they know she isn't there to impress anyone but instead is providing impartial moral support. Before Turks was approved for her daily visits with the jury, she had to get the OK from the judge and meet with one of Cosby's defense attorneys Kathleen Bliss. Now her daily visits, usually around lunch time, are a welcome break for many of the jurors facing long days of testimony.

“I heard there is one gentlemen that literally flops down on the floor with her and she flops with him and they just have a great time,” McDonald said. “I did hear that when she comes over it helps and they start breaking out pictures of their own dogs and taking to each other about it."

