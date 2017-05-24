Playboy Centerfold Dani Mathers Just Got Community Service For Body-Shaming Woman On Snapchat

Share On more Share On more

Playboy playmate Dani Mathers pleaded no contest Wednesday to one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy for secretly photographing a naked 71-year-old woman in a Los Angeles health club and mockingly posting the photo to Snapchat.

Mathers, 29, was sentenced to 30 days of graffiti removal, to be completed one day a week, and pay $60 in restitution to the victim. She will also be placed on summary probation for 36 months.

Mathers had been facing a maximum of six months in jail and $1,000 fine after pleading not guilty in November.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said Mathers was held accountable because body shaming is devastating to victims.