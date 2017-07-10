Blac Chyna, center, and her attorney Lisa Bloom arrive at court in LA on July 10.

A judge on Monday granted Blac Chyna's request for a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian, days after he posted explicit photos of her on social media as part of his latest tirade.

Kardashian was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Chyna and is not allowed to post any pictures of her, their daughter, Dream, or Chyna's other son, Cairo, until a formal hearing is held on Aug. 8.



Speaking outside the courthouse, Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, called the judge's decision a "complete and total victory." Chyna said her priority was to coparent Dream and work out a more formal custody-sharing agreement.

In an interview with ABC News that aired Monday before court hearing in downtown Los Angeles, Chyna said she was "devastated" by the social media posts. One of them included a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between Kardashian and Chyna that contained a photo of her exposed genital area.



"I was devastated," she said. "Of course. I’m like, 'How could somebody post these pictures of me?' This is a person that I trusted."

Bloom has said the social media tirade on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook broke California's revenge porn law, which makes it illegal to post explicit photos of someone without their permission as a form of revenge, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine and up to six months in jail.

