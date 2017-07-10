A judge on Monday granted Blac Chyna's request for a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian, days after he posted explicit photos of her on social media as part of his latest tirade.
Kardashian was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Chyna and is not allowed to post any pictures of her, their daughter, Dream, or Chyna's other son, Cairo, until a formal hearing is held on Aug. 8.
Speaking outside the courthouse, Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, called the judge's decision a "complete and total victory." Chyna said her priority was to coparent Dream and work out a more formal custody-sharing agreement.
In an interview with ABC News that aired Monday before court hearing in downtown Los Angeles, Chyna said she was "devastated" by the social media posts. One of them included a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between Kardashian and Chyna that contained a photo of her exposed genital area.
"I was devastated," she said. "Of course. I’m like, 'How could somebody post these pictures of me?' This is a person that I trusted."
Bloom has said the social media tirade on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook broke California's revenge porn law, which makes it illegal to post explicit photos of someone without their permission as a form of revenge, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine and up to six months in jail.
Bloom told ABC she thinks Kardashian, who did not appear in court, broke that law when he lashed out at his ex and mother of his child on social media last week.
"It is a crime to post pictures like this," she said. "And if you do it, I hope that the full impact of the law rains down on you."
Chyna added: "The moral of the story is he doesn’t respect me, so if you can't respect me, you have to respect the law."
However, as of Friday, authorities told BuzzFeed News they were unaware of any criminal report being filed.
Kardashian and Chyna went public with their relationship in January 2016 and got engaged a few months later, weeks before announcing that they were expecting a baby. Their daughter, Dream Renée, was born in November.
But their relationship, featured in their own reality show, Rob & Chyna, faltered, and in February they reportedly called off their engagement.
Still, Kardashian last week accused Chyna of taking drugs and cheating on him with multiple men. She, in turn, accused him on Snapchat of being physically abusive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
