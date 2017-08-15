It Really Doesn't Sound Like Trump Called White Supremacists And The Alt-Right "Us"

A portion of Politico's transcript of a press conference where President Trump defended white supremacists and the alt-right said the president referred to those groups as "us" — but a review of the audio doesn't back that up.

In Tuesday's press conference, Trump said both sides that gathered in Charlottesville over the weekend were responsible for violence — in spite of eye witness accounts, photos, and video that showed white supremacists, white nationalists, and alt-right supporters arrived ready to fight. Trump asked reporters why they didn't pay more attention to violence coming from supporters of the left.

"OK, what about the alt-left that came charging them? Excuse me. What about the alt-left that came charging at the — as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt?" Trump asked, according to transcript created by Federal News Service.



And here's how the White House's official transcript has it:

THE PRESIDENT: Okay, what about the alt-left that came charging at -- excuse me, what about the alt-left that came charging at the, as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt?

Politico's first version of the transcript, however, suggested that Trump considered himself part of the white supremacist and alt-right faction of the rally.