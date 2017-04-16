United Will No Longer Remove Passengers To Give Seats To Crew Members

Share On more Share On more

United Airlines is no longer removing passengers after they've boarded in order to make room for crew members.

The policy change was announced internally on April 14, the Associated Press reported. A spokeswoman for the airline told BuzzFeed News it became effective immediately.

Under the change, crew travel must be booked at least 60 minutes before departure — so that while passengers may still be bumped in favor of crew members, it won't happen once they've already boarded the aircraft.

The change comes in response to videos showing a man being dragged from his seat after refusing to give it up voluntarily.