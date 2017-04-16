Sections

Police Say A Man Killed Someone While Streaming On Facebook Live

Steve Stephens claimed in the Facebook video that he had killed multiple people while driving around Cleveland — but police said they'd only found one victim.

Posted on
Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Talal Ansari
Talal Ansari
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Police are seeking a Cleveland man on suspicion of murder after the man allegedly broadcast killing a person on Facebook Live.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In a statement, police said Steve Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous. In his Facebook video, Stephens claimed he had killed multiple people, though police said they could only confirm one victim.

Cleveland Police

"I killed 13, so I'm working on 14 as we speak," Stephens appears to say as he is driving.

"I'm just driving around hitting motherfuckers, man. I just snapped man, fuck."

As of Sunday afternoon, police said they were investigating at a home on East 93rd Street.

"No additional victims have been found. Officers continue to search multiple areas," a police statement said.

In the video, Stephens, 37, references having trouble with a woman he was living with. Police have not identified the victim.

Stephens was driving in a white or cream colored SUV, police said. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.

Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2

Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com.

