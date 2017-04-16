Police Say A Man Killed Someone While Streaming On Facebook Live

Share On more Share On more

Police are seeking a Cleveland man on suspicion of murder after the man allegedly broadcast killing a person on Facebook Live.

In a statement, police said Steve Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous. In his Facebook video, Stephens claimed he had killed multiple people, though police said they could only confirm one victim.

"I killed 13, so I'm working on 14 as we speak," Stephens appears to say as he is driving.

"I'm just driving around hitting motherfuckers, man. I just snapped man, fuck."

As of Sunday afternoon, police said they were investigating at a home on East 93rd Street.

"No additional victims have been found. Officers continue to search multiple areas," a police statement said.

In the video, Stephens, 37, references having trouble with a woman he was living with. Police have not identified the victim.

Stephens was driving in a white or cream colored SUV, police said. Anyone who sees him should call 911.