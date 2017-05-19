Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping NEW!
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Officer Won't Face Charges In Shooting Death Of 13-Year-Old With BB Gun

Tyre King, 13, was shot multiple times by an officer who was responding to a report of an armed robbery.

Posted on
Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Walton + Brown

The Columbus, Ohio, police officer who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy carrying a BB gun in September won't face charges, according to reports.

A grand jury declined to indict Officer Bryan Mason in the death of Tyre King, the Columbus Dispatch and Fox 28 reported on Friday.

Officer Bryan Mason
Columbus Division of Police via AP

Officer Bryan Mason

Mason and other officers responded to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery on the evening of Sept. 14. According to the robbery victim, several young men approached him, one of whom had a gun. They demanded money and ran off when he gave them $10, the Dispatch reported.

Soon after, officers found three people matching the robbers' description and attempted to speak with them, when two ran off. Officers followed, and one suspect pulled what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband, police said.

Mason then fired his gun multiple times. Only when crime scene investigators arrived was it determined that what had looked like a handgun was a BB gun, police said.

King was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs holds up a photo showing the type of BB gun that police say 13-year-old Tyre King pulled from his waistband.
Andrew Welsh-huggins / AP

Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs holds up a photo showing the type of BB gun that police say 13-year-old Tyre King pulled from his waistband.

The 8th grader's death prompted protest from members of the community. His family remembered him for his smile and love for sports, including football, soccer, hockey, and gymnastics.

While the grand jury was considering charges, Mason had been moved to narcotics duty, the Dispatch reported. The officer was previously involved in a fatal shooting, in which a suspect was pointing a gun at another person.

13-Year-Old Tyre King Fatally Shot By Police Over BB Gun During Chase In Ohio

https://www.buzzfeed.com/tamerragriffin/13-year-old-boy-with-bb-gun-fatally-shot-by-police-during-ch?utm_term=.luPZ8LRWzZ#.uuWEwqVDZE

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews