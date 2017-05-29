Sections

Navy SEAL Dies After Parachute Fails During Sky Diving Exhibition

The SEAL plunged into the Hudson River during a jump scheduled as part of New York's Fleet Week festivities.

Posted on
Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter
REUTERS/Bjoern Kils

A US Navy SEAL died on Sunday after his parachute failed during a sky diving exhibition for New York Harbor's Fleet Week.

The SEAL was a member of the Leap Frogs, the Navy's elite parachute team. During a coordinated jump, his parachute malfunctioned and he landed in the Hudson River, a Navy statement said.

The name of the SEAL has not been released, pending notification of family.

Members of the Leap Frogs in a skydiving demonstration above Citi Field before a New York Mets baseball game in 2016.
Lt. Cmdr. Scott "Smoke" Moak / US Navy

Members of the Leap Frogs in a skydiving demonstration above Citi Field before a New York Mets baseball game in 2016.

The jump took place around noon at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey. After falling into the water, the SEAL was pulled out immediately by members of the US Coast Guard who had been standing by. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he died about an hour later.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, and I ask for all of your prayers for the Navy SEAL community who lost a true patriot today," Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, commander of the Navy's Mid-Atlantic region said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Crowds had gathered at the park to enjoy Memorial Day weekend as well as the Fleet Week festivities. In addition to the aerial exhibition, events at the park included a performance by the Navy band, helicopter landings, and a dive tank.

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

