Navy SEAL Dies After Parachute Fails During Sky Diving Exhibition

A US Navy SEAL died on Sunday after his parachute failed during a sky diving exhibition for New York Harbor's Fleet Week.

The SEAL was a member of the Leap Frogs, the Navy's elite parachute team. During a coordinated jump, his parachute malfunctioned and he landed in the Hudson River, a Navy statement said.

The name of the SEAL has not been released, pending notification of family.