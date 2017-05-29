Navy SEAL Dies After Parachute Fails During Sky Diving Exhibition

A US Navy SEAL died on Sunday after his parachute failed during a sky diving exhibition for New York Harbor's Fleet Week.
The SEAL was a member of the Leap Frogs, the Navy's elite parachute team. During a coordinated jump, his parachute malfunctioned and he landed in the Hudson River, a Navy statement said.
The name of the SEAL has not been released, pending notification of family.
The jump took place around noon at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey. After falling into the water, the SEAL was pulled out immediately by members of the US Coast Guard who had been standing by. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he died about an hour later.
"Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, and I ask for all of your prayers for the Navy SEAL community who lost a true patriot today," Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, commander of the Navy's Mid-Atlantic region said in a statement.
The incident is under investigation.
Crowds had gathered at the park to enjoy Memorial Day weekend as well as the Fleet Week festivities. In addition to the aerial exhibition, events at the park included a performance by the Navy band, helicopter landings, and a dive tank.
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.