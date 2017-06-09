Montana Congressman-Elect Expected To Plead Guilty To Assaulting Reporter

Tech millionaire Greg Gianforte, who won a special election to represent Montana in the US House of Representatives, is expected to plead guilty to assaulting a journalist at a campaign event.

The Billings Gazette first reported that Gianforte and prosecutors were exploring a plea agreement for the misdemeanor charge of assault that could result in a no contest plea. However, on Friday, Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert told the Associated Press that Gianforte would plead guilty at a court hearing scheduled for Monday.

Gianforte did not immediately return a request for comment. But on Wednesday, he released a lengthy apology letter that he had no cause to assault Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Gianforte added that he would donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

On May 24, Gianforte staff and volunteers gathered for the Republican's final campaign event. The special election had been closely watched by local and national media, and a number of reporters were present.

While Gianforte was in an office with members of a Fox News crew, Jacobs approached and asked a question about health care. In response, Gianforte "body slammed" him, Jacobs said, an account that was later corroborated by the Fox News reporter.