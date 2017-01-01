Mariah Carey Had A Rough Time With Her New Year’s Eve Performance

1. Mariah Carey performed just before midnight at Times Square for Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve, and well, things did not go smoothly.
2. Carey was out of sync with her backing track, at times not even mouthing the words in apparent frustration.
“We didn’t have a sound check for this New Year’s, baby,” she said after missing about half the lyrics of her hit, “Emotion.”
3. It was painful to watch.
4. It sparked a finger-pointing back-and-forth between Carey’s team and Dick Clark Productions.
Carey rep Nicole Perna told Billboard that Dick Clark Productions “set her up to fail” and that there were issues with her in-ear monitors.
“We told them [the stage managers] that the in-ears were not working 10 minutes before the performance,” Carey’s agent, Stella Bulochnikov told Billboard.
But on Tuesday Dick Clark Productions told Deadline they investigated and the allegations that it “would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”
The company added, “In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”
5. Twitter, of course, made jokes.
6. One might say she ~dropped the ball~.
7. We already lost so much in 2016!
9. But I mean, we’ve all been there.
10. It’s been a tough year.
11. And like Mariah says, it just don’t get any better.
