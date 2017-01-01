Get Our News App
Mariah Carey Had A Rough Time With Her New Year’s Eve Performance

Carey’s team said she was “set up to fail,” and Dick Clark Productions called the allegations “absurd.”

Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Mariah Carey performed just before midnight at Times Square for Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve, and well, things did not go smoothly.

2. Carey was out of sync with her backing track, at times not even mouthing the words in apparent frustration.

vine.co

“We didn’t have a sound check for this New Year’s, baby,” she said after missing about half the lyrics of her hit, “Emotion.”

3. It was painful to watch.

4. It sparked a finger-pointing back-and-forth between Carey’s team and Dick Clark Productions.

Carey rep Nicole Perna told Billboard that Dick Clark Productions “set her up to fail” and that there were issues with her in-ear monitors.

“We told them [the stage managers] that the in-ears were not working 10 minutes before the performance,” Carey’s agent, Stella Bulochnikov told Billboard.

But on Tuesday Dick Clark Productions told Deadline they investigated and the allegations that it “would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”

The company added, “In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”

5. Twitter, of course, made jokes.

6. One might say she ~dropped the ball~.

There was a ball this NYE and it was dropped by Mariah Carey

— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi)

7. We already lost so much in 2016!

Mariah Carey's singing career the final victim of 2016

— Best Vines (@TheFunnyVine)

With 15 minutes remaining, 2016 claimed its final victim: Mariah Carey's career

— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips)

9. But I mean, we’ve all been there.

when you didn't do any work for the group project and it's your turn to present a slide

— vixen. (@BeyElite)

10. It’s been a tough year.

this Mariah Carey performance is 100% my 2016 experience summed up

— Ben J. Pierce (@BenJPierce)

11. And like Mariah says, it just don’t get any better.

vine.co

12. But Mariah took it all in her stride.

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂

— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey)

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
