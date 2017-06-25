Sections

World

Here's How People Celebrated Pride Around The World

Cities including New York, Mexico City, and Paris showed their LGBT Pride over the weekend with marches and festivals.

Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Nidhi Prakash
Nidhi Prakash
BuzzFeed Staff

People around the world celebrated LGBT Pride on Saturday and Sunday, flooding streets with marches and parties.

Paris
Julien/Le Pictorium/Barcroft / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Paris

Here's what the festivities looked like in New York City, where BuzzFeed News is broadcasting live:

BuzzFeed News is live at New York City's pride march.

BuzzFeed News is live at New York City's pride march.

Michael Noble Jr. / AP
#NYCPride2017 #Pride2017 #PrideNYC
morgan l. ⚔️🛡️🔥 @mindelannn

#NYCPride2017 #Pride2017 #PrideNYC

These signs are posted in subway stations across New York.
Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1

These signs are posted in subway stations across New York.

These signs were all over the subways

During New York's festivities, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed the design for a new monument to honor the LGBT community and the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting:

We’re unveiling the design for NY's official monument honoring the LGBT community and those lost in the Pulse night… https://t.co/nk68F8jiAV
Andrew Cuomo @NYGovCuomo

We’re unveiling the design for NY's official monument honoring the LGBT community and those lost in the Pulse night… https://t.co/nk68F8jiAV

Chicago

#Chicagopride marriage proposal from a balcony overlooking the parade
Jacob Wittich @JacobWittich

#Chicagopride marriage proposal from a balcony overlooking the parade

Tribute to the Pulse Orlando victims at the #Chicagopride parade
Jacob Wittich @JacobWittich

Tribute to the Pulse Orlando victims at the #Chicagopride parade

Marchers paid tribute to the Pulse nightclub shooting victims. "With pride and pain for the Puerto Rican LGBTQ community in Orlando," one sign read.

Happy Pride, Chicago! Stand proud and shout loud! #ChicagoPrideParade #chicagopride
ALLiE @ALLIE_please

Happy Pride, Chicago! Stand proud and shout loud! #ChicagoPrideParade #chicagopride

Paris

Barcroft Media / Getty Images
Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Mexico City

Eduardo Verdugo / AP
Henry Romero / Reuters
Eduardo Verdugo / AP

Guatemala City, Guatemala

Moises Castillo / AP

Belgrade, Serbia

Darko Vojinovic / AP
Darko Vojinovic / AP

St. Louis, Missouri

The mayor, police chief and sheriff are among those front and center as the STL #pride parade prepares to start.
Ashley Jost @ajost

The mayor, police chief and sheriff are among those front and center as the STL #pride parade prepares to start.

San Salvador, El Salvador

Jose Cabezas / Reuters
Jose Cabezas / Reuters

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

Instagram
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.

Contact Nidhi Prakash at nidhi.prakash@buzzfeed.com.

