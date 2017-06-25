Here's How People Celebrated Pride Around The World

People around the world celebrated LGBT Pride on Saturday and Sunday, flooding streets with marches and parties.
During New York's festivities, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed the design for a new monument to honor the LGBT community and the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting:
Chicago
Paris
Mexico City
Guatemala City, Guatemala
Belgrade, Serbia
St. Louis, Missouri
San Salvador, El Salvador
Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota
