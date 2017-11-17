Gene Simmons Has Been Banned From Fox News After Harassing Staff

Rock star Gene Simmons caused a stir Wednesday at Fox News, harassing staffers after taping interviews that resulted in him being banned from the network and its New York headquarters.

The Kiss bassist, who has appeared multiple times on the network, was a guest Wednesday on Fox and Friends as well as Fox Business Network's Mornings with Maria to promote his new book, On Power.

"I'm a powerful and attractive man and what I'm about to say is deadly serious," Simmons told Maria Bartiromo in response to a question on sexual misconduct in Hollywood. "Men are jackasses. And from the time we're young, we have testosterone. I'm not validating it or defending it. Guys need to be trained from their very, very young ages from their mothers and their loved ones that half the world's population are female, and they need to be treated with respect."