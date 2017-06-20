Ferguson And Family Of Michael Brown Reach Wrongful Death Settlement

The parents of Michael Brown and the city of Ferguson, Missouri, reached a wrongful death settlement on Tuesday, almost three years after the black teen was killed by a white police officer.

The terms of the settlement were sealed, according to court records. However, a person familiar with the negotiations told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it would be less than $3 million.

Brown, 18, was fatally shot on Aug. 9, 2014, by Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson. The teen's death kicked off months of protests, which at times turned violent, and inspired a national conversation about race and policing that grew into the Black Lives Matter movement.

A grand jury cleared Wilson of criminal charges after the officer testified that he had feared for his life, though Brown was unarmed. Wilson ultimately resigned from the police department.