Family Of Four Found Dead In Their Upstate New York Apartment

Police in upstate New York are searching for whoever was responsible for killing a 36-year-old woman, her two children, and her 22-year-old partner.

The two women and the children, an 11-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, were found dead inside their Troy, New York, apartment on Tuesday. They have not been publicly identified as authorities work to notify relatives, the Associated Press reported. Police have also not said how they died.

But on Wednesday, Troy Police Chief John Tedesco described the case as a homicide, the most brutal he had seen in his career.

"After being in this business for 42 years, I can’t describe the savagery of a person who would do this,” the chief said at a news conference.

While police have not identified a suspect in the killings, Tedesco said the investigation had so far suggested the family was targeted.

"We do not believe this was a random act," he said.

The New York State Police have joined in the investigation, making members of their major crimes, forensic identification, and computer crimes divisions available.