Donald Trump's Twitter Account Briefly Disappeared And No One Knows Why

President Trump's Twitter account @realDonaldTrump disappeared for several minutes Thursday evening, and no one was immediately sure why.
The account, which Trump has used since 2009, was restored after about three minutes.
It does not appear the account was suspended by Twitter for violating any rules — that would result in a different error page.
It was just for a moment, but people (OK, a lot of journalists) freaked out.
After all, Trump's tweets are official White House statements.
It wouldn't have been the first time someone told Trump to delete his account.
And people wondered what would happen in the ~chaos~ of a presidency without Twitter.
But really:
