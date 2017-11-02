 back to top
Donald Trump's Twitter Account Briefly Disappeared And No One Knows Why

The White House and Twitter did not immediately provide an explanation.

Posted on
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Trump's Twitter account @realDonaldTrump disappeared for several minutes Thursday evening, and no one was immediately sure why.

What does it mean? 👀
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

What does it mean? 👀

The account, which Trump has used since 2009, was restored after about three minutes.

Today, it was my pleasure and great honor to announce my nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next Chairman of the… https://t.co/32kLFYbbuq
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Today, it was my pleasure and great honor to announce my nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next Chairman of the… https://t.co/32kLFYbbuq

Twitter and the White House did not immediately respond to questions from BuzzFeed News.

It does not appear the account was suspended by Twitter for violating any rules — that would result in a different error page.

When an account is suspended or permabanned, you’ll get a redirect + message. This is what you see when you try to… https://t.co/jVLxA7Qmjl
Brandon Wall @Walldo

When an account is suspended or permabanned, you’ll get a redirect + message. This is what you see when you try to… https://t.co/jVLxA7Qmjl

It was just for a moment, but people (OK, a lot of journalists) freaked out.

Audible gasp. h/t @sophie_tatum
Saba Hamedy @saba_h

Audible gasp. h/t @sophie_tatum

I'm not usually a person who covers the president's tweets. But. Um.
Rachel Maddow MSNBC @maddow

I'm not usually a person who covers the president's tweets. But. Um.

After all, Trump's tweets are official White House statements.

Whoa
Jon Passantino @passantino

Whoa

It wouldn't have been the first time someone told Trump to delete his account.

Delete your account. https://t.co/Oa92sncRQY
Hillary Clinton @HillaryClinton

Delete your account. https://t.co/Oa92sncRQY

And people wondered what would happen in the ~chaos~ of a presidency without Twitter.

This really did happen. For about 120 seconds, @VP's twitter was president.
BrahmResnik @brahmresnik

This really did happen. For about 120 seconds, @VP's twitter was president.

(Of course, the official @POTUS Twitter account remained online. As well as Trump's Facebook and Instagram pages.)

While Trump’s Twitter account was down, I stole every piece of china from the White House China Room.
Ken Jennings @KenJennings

While Trump’s Twitter account was down, I stole every piece of china from the White House China Room.

But really:

we should all just delete our accounts tbh
Johanna Barr @johannabarr

we should all just delete our accounts tbh

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

