Two Republicans Are Calling For Independent Investigations Into Russia After Trump Fired The FBI Director

President Donald Trump's unexpected decision to fire FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday prompted several Republicans in Congress to renew discussions about creating independent investigations into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election, joining a common talking point among Democrats.
Rep. Justin Amash, a House Republican, said on Twitter he is reviewing legislation that would establish an independent commission in Congress to look into Russian influence.
One of the options he's considering is legislation from Reps. Eric Swalwell and Elijah Cummings, he told BuzzFeed News. The bill would create a nonpartisan, independent commission to investigate foreign influence in the 2016 election, but it has so far failed to pick up much traction with Republicans. North Carolina Rep. Walter Jones is the only Republican who has signed on to the bill.
"I'm open to working with any Republican to create an independent commission to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure we are never attacked again," Swalwell told BuzzFeed News.
Sen. John McCain has focused on establishing a select committee — which would be run within Congress — and has also said he could support an outside investigation, along the lines of what Swalwell and Cummings have proposed.
"I have long called for a special congressional committee to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 election," McCain said in a statement. "The president's decision to remove the FBI director only confirms the need and the urgency for such a committee."
Rep. Carlos Curbelo, another House Republican, called the decision "extraordinary" in a statement and also reiterated "the need for Congress to establish a Select Committee with full investigatory powers to thoroughly examine this matter.”
"Congress and the American people need a transparent explanation as to how this decision was reached and why it was executed at this time," he said.
Most lawmakers said they had no warning that Comey would be fired, and Democrats questioned Trump's motives. In a memo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Comey had mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. But Democrats pointed to the FBI's ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether Trump campaign officials as the reason behind the firing.
"Trump firing Comey shows how frightened the Admin is over Russia investigation," Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, Clinton's 2016 running mate, said in a tweet.
Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania put it in starker terms.
"This is Nixonian," he tweeted. "Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein must immediately appoint a special prosecutor to continue the Trump/Russia investigation."
Sen. Brian Schatz, meanwhile, said the country is in a "full-fledged constitutional crisis."
In a press conference, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Rosenstein could no longer put off appointing a special prosecutor. "America depends on you to restore faith in our criminal justice system, which is going to be badly shattered after the administration's actions today," Schumer said. He called Comey's firing part of a "deeply troubling pattern" for the Trump administration, citing the firings of US attorney Preet Bharara and Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.
"Are people going to suspect a cover-up? Absolutely," Schumer said.
Dozens of Democrats in Congress have called for either a special prosecutor or another form of independent investigation.
Meanwhile, Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee — said that she had received a call from Trump in advance of Comey's firing, notifying her of the decision. "The next FBI Director must be strong and independent and will receive a fair hearing in the Judiciary Committee," she said in a statement.
The director of the FBI is nominated by the president and requires confirmation by the Senate. The White House has not announced who the administration will pick to replace Comey.
Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who also sits on the Judiciary Committee, which would hold confirmation hearings for Comey's replacement, said the FBI director's firing could have dire consequences for the Russia investigation and called for a special prosecutor. "It's really uncertain now. I mean, the FBI investigation could be terminated at this point," he said.
"I don't think there's any alternative at this point [than appointing a special prosecutor]," Durbin added. "We worry — I worry — that they'll refuse the special prosecutor and we'll never hear again from the FBI investigation."Republican reaction has so far been mixed, with many GOP lawmakers praising Trump's action, and some expressing concerns about the circumstances of Comey's termination.
"Given the recent controversies surrounding the Director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well," Senator Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina tweeted.
However, several Republican senators expressed concern over the FBI director's unorthodox firing.
Sen. Richard Burr said he was "troubled by the timing and reasoning" of Comey's firing, Sen. James Lankford said in a statement that the "American people need clarity and deserve an explanation for his immediate firing. And Sen. Bob Corker noted that Comey’s “removal at this particular time will raise questions.”
