Two Republicans Are Calling For Independent Investigations Into Russia After Trump Fired The FBI Director

President Donald Trump's unexpected decision to fire FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday prompted several Republicans in Congress to renew discussions about creating independent investigations into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election, joining a common talking point among Democrats.

Rep. Justin Amash, a House Republican, said on Twitter he is reviewing legislation that would establish an independent commission in Congress to look into Russian influence.

One of the options he's considering is legislation from Reps. Eric Swalwell and Elijah Cummings, he told BuzzFeed News. The bill would create a nonpartisan, independent commission to investigate foreign influence in the 2016 election, but it has so far failed to pick up much traction with Republicans. North Carolina Rep. Walter Jones is the only Republican who has signed on to the bill.

"I'm open to working with any Republican to create an independent commission to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure we are never attacked again," Swalwell told BuzzFeed News.

Sen. John McCain has focused on establishing a select committee — which would be run within Congress — and has also said he could support an outside investigation, along the lines of what Swalwell and Cummings have proposed.



"I have long called for a special congressional committee to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 election," McCain said in a statement. "The president's decision to remove the FBI director only confirms the need and the urgency for such a committee."

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, another House Republican, called the decision "extraordinary" in a statement and also reiterated "the need for Congress to establish a Select Committee with full investigatory powers to thoroughly examine this matter.”

"Congress and the American people need a transparent explanation as to how this decision was reached and why it was executed at this time," he said.



Most lawmakers said they had no warning that Comey would be fired, and Democrats questioned Trump's motives. In a memo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Comey had mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. But Democrats pointed to the FBI's ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether Trump campaign officials as the reason behind the firing.

"Trump firing Comey shows how frightened the Admin is over Russia investigation," Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, Clinton's 2016 running mate, said in a tweet.

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania put it in starker terms.