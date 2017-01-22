At Least 16 People Are Dead After Tornados And Storms Hit Southeast US

1. At least 16 people were killed in severe weather that swept through the southeast US over the weekend.
2. A tornado watch remained in effect for much of Georgia on Sunday. A tornado was reported in Dougherty County earlier in the day, and an official told the Associated Press the death toll was likely to rise.
3. High winds and hail devastated homes and left people injured. Forecasters also warned of thunderstorms and flash flooding.
Seven people were killed in a mobile home park near Adel in rural Cook County, bringing the number of people killed in Georgia to 12. At least half the mobile homes in the park were destroyed, as well as other houses and farms in the area.
4. In his emergency declaration for seven counties, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal urged people to continue to be cautious.
“These storms have devastated communities and homes in South Central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available to the impacted areas,” Deal said in a statement. “These storms have resulted in loss of life, numerous injuries and extensive property damage, and our thoughts and prayers are with Georgians suffering from the storm’s impact.”
5. In Mississippi, four people were killed Saturday in a tornado that struck Forrest County, emergency management officials said. At least 480 homes were damaged in the state, and 50 people were injured.
Thousands of people remained without power on Sunday as recovery efforts began.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
