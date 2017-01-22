Get Our News App
Your Favorite Pasta Dish Will Reveal A Desire Of…
President Donald Trump Says Women’s Marchers Should…
These Guys Attempted The "No Makeup" Look And They…
One-Pan Stir-Fry 4 Ways
At Least 16 People Are Dead After Tornados And…
17 Events That Had More People At Them Than Trump’s…
Things That Only Happen During A Home Birth video

At Least 16 People Are Dead After Tornados And Storms Hit Southeast US

A state of emergency was declared for seven counties in southern Georgia, and storm advisories remained in effect across the region.

Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. At least 16 people were killed in severe weather that swept through the southeast US over the weekend.

At least 16 people were killed in severe weather that swept through the southeast US over the weekend.

View this image ›

Branden Camp / AP

2. A tornado watch remained in effect for much of Georgia on Sunday. A tornado was reported in Dougherty County earlier in the day, and an official told the Associated Press the death toll was likely to rise.

3. High winds and hail devastated homes and left people injured. Forecasters also warned of thunderstorms and flash flooding.

High winds and hail devastated homes and left people injured. Forecasters also warned of thunderstorms and flash flooding.

View this image ›

Branden Camp / AP

Seven people were killed in a mobile home park near Adel in rural Cook County, bringing the number of people killed in Georgia to 12. At least half the mobile homes in the park were destroyed, as well as other houses and farms in the area.

4. In his emergency declaration for seven counties, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal urged people to continue to be cautious.

In his emergency declaration for seven counties, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal urged people to continue to be cautious.

View this image ›

Branden Camp / AP

“These storms have devastated communities and homes in South Central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available to the impacted areas,” Deal said in a statement. “These storms have resulted in loss of life, numerous injuries and extensive property damage, and our thoughts and prayers are with Georgians suffering from the storm’s impact.”

5. In Mississippi, four people were killed Saturday in a tornado that struck Forrest County, emergency management officials said. At least 480 homes were damaged in the state, and 50 people were injured.

In Mississippi, four people were killed Saturday in a tornado that struck Forrest County, emergency management officials said. At least 480 homes were damaged in the state, and 50 people were injured.

View this image ›

Ryan Moore / AP

Thousands of people remained without power on Sunday as recovery efforts began.

6. This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Iraqis Are Pissed That Trump Said The US Might Try To Seize Their Oil, Again

by Borzou Daragahi

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing