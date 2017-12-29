At Least 12 People Dead In Fire At Bronx Apartment Building

More than 160 firefighters responded to the blaze in New York Thursday night.

Fire broke out Thursday night in an apartment building in the Bronx in New York, killing at least 12 people and leaving four others fighting for their lives, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx

As of 10 p.m., firefighters continued to search the building for other victims, de Blasio said, meaning the death toll could still rise. "This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in at least a quarter century based on the information we have now," the mayor said. "This will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years."

Tonight in the Bronx we've seen the worst first tragedy in at least a quarter of a century. It is unspeakable, and… https://t.co/YFYjJ1iAkH

The fire began around 7 p.m. in a building on Prospect Avenue near the Bronx Zoo, the New York Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived within three minutes of the report of fire, and they helped 12 people out of the burning building, officials said. At least 15 people were treated for injuries. "I want to thank all of our first responders for their fast response," de Blasio said. "I want to thank them for saving the lives they did."

The fire was extinguished around 8:30 p.m., PIX 11 reported. Victims ranged in age from a 1-year-old child to adults. Witnesses described the frantic scramble to escape the building into the frigid night, with residents clamoring down fire escapes. One distraught woman who declined to give her name told the New York Times that she escaped with her daughter and pulled two neighbor children from the fire. "I had one on my front and one on my back," she told the paper. “I couldn’t carry the rest of them.” It was too early on Thursday night to say what caused the fire, which affected multiple floors of the five-story building after starting on the first floor, FDNY commissioner Daniel Nigro said. "As of now, this tragedy is without question historic in its magnitude," he said. The fire erupted as New York experiences frigid winter conditions, with temperatures dipping into the teens. The Bronx was the scene of another deadly apartment fire in 2007, when nine children and one adult died in a blaze that officials said was caused by a space heater.

According to records kept by the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, a notice of violation was sent to the building's owner in August regarding defective smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in a first-floor apartment.

