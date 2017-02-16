A Reporter Called Trump Out For Spreading False Information, And Trump Couldn’t Really Defend It

“We got 306 because people came out and voted like they’ve never seen before so that’s the way it goes. I guess it was the biggest Electoral College win since Ronald Reagan,” Trump said.

Trump actually won 304 electoral votes, because two faithless electors refused to cast their vote for him when the Electoral College met. That, it’s true, couldn’t top Reagan’s historic margin of 525 votes in 1984 — but quite a few other presidents have come closer than Trump.

George H. W. Bush won with 426 electoral votes in 1988. Bill Clinton won with 370 votes in 1992 and 379 in 1996, and Barack Obama won with 365 votes in 2008.

After Trump made the false claim Thursday, NBC News reporter Peter Alexander asked the president how Americans could trust him if he spreads false information — and Trump didn’t really answer.

“Well, I was just given that information. I don’t know. I was just given… We had a very big margin,” Trump said.

Alexander repeated his question.

“Why should Americans trust you when you accuse information they receive of being fake when you’re providing information that’s…” Alexander said until he was cut off by Trump.

“Well, I don’t know. I was given that information. Actually, I’ve seen that information around, but it was a very substantial victory, do you agree with that?”