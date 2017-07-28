Sections

A Drawing By Donald Trump Of New York's Skyline Just Sold For $29,184

The sketch, which Trump drew for a charity campaign in 2005, was auctioned on Thursday.

Posted on
Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Nate D. Sanders Auctions

A sketch by President Trump of the Manhattan skyline sold for more than $29,000 at auction on Thursday.

The simple drawing — which prominently features Trump Tower — was created for a 2005 campaign to support child literacy by mailing company Pitney Bowes. Trump, along with actors, athletes, and Senators John McCain and Joe Lieberman, sketched drawings on the back of envelopes that were then auctioned off.

On Thursday, Trump's drawing was once again auctioned, this time by Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles. The framed drawing received 11 bids and ultimately sold for $29,184. Bids had started at $9,000.

The auction house noted the president had signed the drawing in gold ink.

"Originally drawn by Trump for a charity event, and very rare, with only a handful of such drawings known," its description read.

