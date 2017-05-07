This Bar Set Up A Wall For Cinco De Mayo And People Are Pissed

Anyone who reached the top received a "green card" which they could turn in for a free drink.

"The vast majority of immigrants who come here illegally are doing so in order to survive and provide a better life for their families. It is a very human response. To mock these people is deplorable."

She told BuzzFeed News she wasn't surprised that others shared her reaction. "Immigrants make up the fabric of our society," she said.

On the other hand, some people thought it was a big deal over nothing.

Owner Paul Hennessey said he doesn't support President Trump's plan for a border wall. "Our intentions were to create a dialogue and show how ridiculous that it is to spend tens of millions of dollars to build a wall and even infer that Mexico foot some or the entire bill and have their citizens build it," he said in a statement.

"This event obviously struck a chord with many of you out there and you and a number of you did not understand our intent," he continued. "I encourage all of you to take the time that you have spent posting on social media to spend an equal or greater amount of time writing your congressman or the President himself to express your concerns just as I have.

Thank you for your comments and let’s stop this wall from being built."