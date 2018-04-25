The Supreme Court Finally Heard Arguments Over Trump's Travel Ban

The Supreme Court held its long-awaited arguments over President Donald Trump's third attempt at a travel ban on Wednesday — signaling the difficult issues that the justices believe they are being asked to consider but not how they are likely to rule.

The court appeared to be of two minds in the arguments, with the justices' questions showing clear concerns about weighing into presidential decisions related to national security but also a willingness to probe at when the possibility of a discriminatory motive for presidential actions would justify barring those decisions from taking effect.

Could a president who has expressed "virulent anti-Semitism" get his cabinet to make a recommendation that he ban everyone from Israel and then do so? ("A very tough hypothetical," the Trump administration lawyer acknowledged.)



On the other hand, if intelligence agencies said they were certain that a group of Syrians were planning on bringing chemical weapons into the US on a certain date, could the president exclude all Syrians from entering the US on that date? ("He could," the challengers' lawyer said.)

After campaigning in support of a "Muslim ban" and signing an executive order on his eighth day in office to implement a ban on travel from several Muslim-majority nations, Trump's order was challenged and halted in court. After a second executive order was partially halted by courts, federal agencies undertook a review of the underlying process. Following that review, Trump in September 2017 issued a third, more limited ban. It included restrictions on travel from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen. Chad has since been removed from the list.

Unlike the prior bans, the Supreme Court allowed the third attempt to go into effect while the cases challenging it were proceeding in court — the first sign of a more uphill battle faced by the challengers to the third iteration.