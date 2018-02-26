Supreme Court Will Not Hear Government's Appeal Of Challenge To DACA Decision Just Yet

The Supreme Court told the Trump administration it will not hear the government's appeal at this time of an injunction keeping the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) partially in place.

The Monday decision of the justices does not mean they will never hear the case. Instead, the Justice Department had asked the court to hear its appeal of the injunction, which ordered the administration to allow DACA renewals to continue, before the appeals court had weighed in on the matter. The justices declined to do so on Monday, noting that they "assumed that the Court of Appeals will proceed expeditiously to decide this case."

The move is a victory for DACA's supporters, as it — at least for now — likely will keep the injunction in place while the appeal is heard.



Although the Justice Department had urged the Supreme Court to take the case due to the importance of the matter, it also was seen as an attempt to avoid having the case heard in the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit — which has been skeptical of several Trump administration actions.

