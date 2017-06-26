Supreme Court Will Review Trump’s Travel And Refugee Ban — And Allow Partial Enforcement For Now

The Supreme Court will review President Trump's travel ban, the court announced on Monday morning.
In the meantime, the court limited the injunctions against enforcement of both the travel and refugee bans. This decision allows the federal government to implement the bans against those without connections to people or groups in the US.
