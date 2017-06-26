Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Politics

Supreme Court Will Review Trump’s Travel And Refugee Ban — And Allow Partial Enforcement For Now

The justices agreed to hear the federal government's appeal of the challenges to the executive order. A quick turnaround that will allow the travel and refugee ban to be enforced against those without a connection to people or groups in the US.

Posted on
Chris Geidner
Chris Geidner
BuzzFeed News Reporter
People protest the travel ban in January.
Bryan R. Smith / AFP / Getty Images

People protest the travel ban in January.

The Supreme Court will review President Trump's travel ban, the court announced on Monday morning.

In the meantime, the court limited the injunctions against enforcement of both the travel and refugee bans. This decision allows the federal government to implement the bans against those without connections to people or groups in the US.

This is a developing story. Please check back at BuzzFeed News for the latest.

Chris Geidner is the legal editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. In 2014, Geidner won the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association award for journalist of the year.

Contact Chris Geidner at chris.geidner@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Politics

Subscribe to our RSS feed